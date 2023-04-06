Man arrested after being caught by Ogun residents with human skulls

Following his arrest, Solomon was accused of being one of those that have been exhuming corpses from graves in the area and severing their skulls.

It was gathered that the residents mobilised and arrested the man suspected to be a member of a gang that specialises in stealing skulls from the community.

The suspect was nabbed as he was about to exhume a corpse in the area.

The Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Olaniyan has confirmed the incident, saying the suspect is notorious for disturbing the neighbourhood.

The monarch, however, revealed that the residents handed the suspect over to the police for probe and prosecution.

Olaniyan, while condemning the act, appealed to Ogun Police Command and the state government to fish out Solomon’s accomplices, and those buying the skulls from him.

“We must get to the root of this matter and everybody involved must face the law, no matter who they are,” the monarch maintained.

Speaking further, the traditional ruler added that when the police went for a search of the suspect’s house, they found and recovered other human skulls from him.

