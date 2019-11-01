Bala Umaru, a 50-year-old man, was on Thursday, October 31, 2019, arraigned before a Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Katsina, for raping his neighbour's 12-year-old daughter.

Umaru confessed to the crime with a claim that he had only raped his neighbour's teenage daughter five times before his arrest.

The police said Umaru, who resides in the Unguwar Kashe Nera Quarter, Dutsin-ma Local Government Area of the state, made the confession during interrogation.

According to the police, the father of the victim, Audu Isiyaku, reported the matter at the Dutsin-ma Police Station on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Based on the report, the police arrested Umaru and charged him.

Sale, however, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the police conclude investigation into the matter.

The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, granted the request and adjourned the case to Thursday, January 2, 2020, for mention. She directed that Umaru be remanded in a correctional facility till then.