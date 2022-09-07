RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arraigned for sodomising 4 underage boys in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 25-year-old man, Chidiebere Okorie, was arraigned before a Children and Sexual Offences Court in Amawbia, Anambra on Wednesday for sodomising four underage boys.

Man arraigned for sodomising 4 underage boys in Anambra. [TheNigerianInfo]
Man arraigned for sodomising 4 underage boys in Anambra. [TheNigerianInfo]

Read Also

Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs Amara Amilo, told the court that Okorie of Ogboji town in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra committed the offence on July 10.

She said the accused inserted his penis into the anuses of the boys and thereby committed an offence punishable under the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law of Anambra 2017.

Okorie pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of sexual assault after which his counsel prayed the court to grant him bail.

Mrs Amilo, however, opposed the bail application and argued that the offence committed was a grievous one.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe ordered that the accused be remanded at a correctional centre and adjourned hearing to Sept. 21.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21,352 PVCs still uncollected in Lagos — INEC

21,352 PVCs still uncollected in Lagos — INEC

Buhari to intervene in Mali-Cote d’Ivoire face-off over detention of soldiers

Buhari to intervene in Mali-Cote d’Ivoire face-off over detention of soldiers

Gov Matawalle directs refund of N50,000 to Zamfara Hajj pilgrims

Gov Matawalle directs refund of N50,000 to Zamfara Hajj pilgrims

Niger Assembly recommends suspension of 15 LG chairmen

Niger Assembly recommends suspension of 15 LG chairmen

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

Trending

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

A hunter

Hunters arrest killers of filling station manager, hands them over to police

The-club-owner-and-21-others-arrested-by-EFCC (PremiumTimes)

EFCC arrests club owner, 21 others in Ibadan

Man shoots brother to death

Man shoots brother to death during argument on N1,500 electricity bill