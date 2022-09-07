Man arraigned for sodomising 4 underage boys in Anambra

Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs Amara Amilo, told the court that Okorie of Ogboji town in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra committed the offence on July 10.

She said the accused inserted his penis into the anuses of the boys and thereby committed an offence punishable under the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law of Anambra 2017.

Okorie pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of sexual assault after which his counsel prayed the court to grant him bail.

Mrs Amilo, however, opposed the bail application and argued that the offence committed was a grievous one.