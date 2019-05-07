Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule- Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 8.

According to NAN, the defendant, who lives at 138 Igando Road, Ikotun a Lagos suburb, is facing a four-count charge bordering on unlawful sexual assault and defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant on April 18, unlawfully and indecently assaulted the girl at his residence.

“The defendant sexually abused and defiled his neighbour’s daughter by forcefully penetrating into her private part,” he said.

He said the case was reported at Ikotun Police Division by the girl’s mother.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 135 (1) and 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 and Sections 10 and 27 (1) of the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.