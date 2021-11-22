RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arraigned for reckless driving, causing death of 45-year-old woman

A 50-year-old businessman, Taiwo Adenuga, who allegedly drove in a reckless manner and caused the death of a 45-year-old woman on Monday, appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Adenuga, whose residential address was not given, with dangerous and reckless driving, causing grievous harm and causing death of a Middle aged woman.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 12, at Jakande Market, Ojota Ketu, Lagos State.

Perezi alleged that the defendant, drove a Toyota Candor Vehicle with Reg No: KSF 729 EE in a reckless manner, and caused the death of a 45-year-old woman.

The victim, he said, died on the spot while her nine-year-old son, sustained severe injuries.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 51, 19 and 28 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2018.

Adenuga, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate O.M Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and ordered him to show proof of tax payment to the court’s registrar as part of the bail conditions.

Ajayi adjourned the case until Dec. 15 for continuation of trial

