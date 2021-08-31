Man arraigned for reckless driving, causing death of 10-year-old

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 7 at Alakuko, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant, drove a Honda Jeep CRV with registration number KTU 947BJ in a reckless manner and caused the death of a 10-year-old girl.

The victim, he said, died on the spot while her eight-year-old sister, sustained severe injuries.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 51, 19 and 28 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2018.

Olatunji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate O.A Layinka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.