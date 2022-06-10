The police charged Adedokun with rape.
Man allegedly tied neighbour's hands and r*ped her in Ibadan
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered that a 43-year-old man, Saheed Adedokun be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping his neighbour.
Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, did not take the plea of Adedokun for want in jurisdiction, ordered he should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.
Idowu directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution ( DPP) for legal advice.
He adjourned the matter until Aug. 8 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that Adedokun on June 4 raped his 24-year-old neighbour.
Oladoyin said Adedokun tied her hands and gagged.
She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
