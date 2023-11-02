ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man allegedly steal ₦4.2m from employer's cryptocurrency firm

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man is charged with conspiracy and theft.

Man allegedly steal ₦4.2m from employer's cryptocurrency firm
Man allegedly steal ₦4.2m from employer's cryptocurrency firm

Recommended articles

Ameh, a resident of Marafa in Kaduna, is charged with conspiracy and theft. The prosecution, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20, at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant, conspired with one other, at large and unlawfully withdrew ₦4.2millon from his employer’s account. He further said that the defendant was arrested when investigation into the matter was carried out.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. The defendant pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦1 million with one surety in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel said that the surety who must be a blood relation to the defendant, must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government. He adjourned the case until December 9, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayelsa’s poverty rate, evidence of PDP's failure - LP gov candidate, Eradiri

Bayelsa’s poverty rate, evidence of PDP's failure - LP gov candidate, Eradiri

OAU VC tells students to put EFCC experience behind them

OAU VC tells students to put EFCC experience behind them

INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment