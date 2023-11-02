Man allegedly steal ₦4.2m from employer's cryptocurrency firm

Ameh, a resident of Marafa in Kaduna, is charged with conspiracy and theft. The prosecution, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20, at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant, conspired with one other, at large and unlawfully withdrew ₦4.2millon from his employer’s account. He further said that the defendant was arrested when investigation into the matter was carried out.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. The defendant pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦1 million with one surety in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT