The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Thursday.

Mohammed said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday at about 4:00a.m. at his residence at Dueze Str., Otigba in 3-3 Area by Police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Onyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor,” the statement noted.

Mohammed said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy while the knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as exhibit.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas has directed the DPO of the station to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation,” he stated.