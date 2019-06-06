A Ghanaina man, Kofi has allegedly stabbed his wife, Akua multiple times because she didn’t allow him to use her to pay a sex-worker he had spent the night with.

According to Adomonline, a Ghanaian news platform, the incident happened on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Kanda, Accra, as the wife shared her experience on a radio programme.

Narrating her ordeal, Akua said her husband, a father of two spent the night out and returned in the money with a sex-worker who had demanded payment for the service she rendered.

She said her husband stole her money to pay the sex-worker, an action which said led to an argument between them.

Akua said while she was sleeping that day, her husband stabbed her in the head.

She alleged that in the evening of that day, she felt a sharp pain in her skull, only for her to wake and see her husband stabbing her with a knife.

She said that their neighbours rescued her from him and took her to the hospital after which the incident was reported the police.

In a similar incident, a Nigerian man, Muhammed Manu, was arrested on Thursday, February 28, at Barusa village, in the New Bussa Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing his wife because of sex.

He is alleged to have killed his wife, Bulo, for allegedly starving him of sex after several attempts.

According to him he had warned her of the consequences of starving him of sex almost on a daily basis.

Manu, while answering questions from newsmen said he shot his wife with a pistol after her constant denial.