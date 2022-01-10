Man allegedly stabs lover's husband to death during fight.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested on Jan. 7 for allegedly stabbing one Emeka Umonko, husband to a woman with whom he was allegedly having a secret love affair.

He said that the suspect’s arrest followed a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, CSP Bamidele Job.

Oyeyemi said that the deceased, who had been suspecting the suspect, confronted him for having an illicit affair with his wife, adding that this led to serious fight between the two men.

“While the fight was going on, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally at his back and chest, which made him (the deceased) to collapse.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, immediately detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and the knife recovered as an exhibit.

“The victim, a welder, was rushed to the State Hospital Ota, but was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The remains of the victim were subsequently deposited at the Ifo General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination,” he said.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, as directing that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation.