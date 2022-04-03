Man allegedly machetes father to death for waking him up from sleep in Ogun.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, by one Abiodun Sunday.

Sunday explained further that a neighbour to the deceased, who reported that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, a night security guard, asked his son why he was still sleeping after coming home from work.

He added that when the father questioned his son why he was still sleeping at the time of the day, the son (suspect) got annoyed and brought out a cutlass to hack the victim in five different places.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and victim rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect, who is strongly suspected to be a cultist, has no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated.

“On March 31, the victim died while receiving treatment at the general hospital, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion,” he said.