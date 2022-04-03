RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man allegedly machetes father to death for waking him up from sleep in Ogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun on Sunday said it had arrested a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Sikiru, for allegedly killing his father with a machete at Onipanu area of the state.

Man allegedly machetes father to death for waking him up from sleep in Ogun.
Man allegedly machetes father to death for waking him up from sleep in Ogun.

The Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, saying that the suspect was arrested on March 30.

Recommended articles

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, by one Abiodun Sunday.

Sunday explained further that a neighbour to the deceased, who reported that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, a night security guard, asked his son why he was still sleeping after coming home from work.

He added that when the father questioned his son why he was still sleeping at the time of the day, the son (suspect) got annoyed and brought out a cutlass to hack the victim in five different places.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and victim rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect, who is strongly suspected to be a cultist, has no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated.

“On March 31, the victim died while receiving treatment at the general hospital, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vote out governors opposing LG autonomy, NULGE urges Nigerians

Vote out governors opposing LG autonomy, NULGE urges Nigerians

Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage

Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage

Ramadan: Rest after eating Sahur to avoid crashes, FRSC advises Muslims

Ramadan: Rest after eating Sahur to avoid crashes, FRSC advises Muslims

After denying his rumoured presidential bid, Emefiele’s campaign intensifies

After denying his rumoured presidential bid, Emefiele’s campaign intensifies

Lagos residents raise alarm over danger posed by abandoned vehicles

Lagos residents raise alarm over danger posed by abandoned vehicles

Buhari is Nigeria's best president ever - Katsina Governor Masari

Buhari is Nigeria's best president ever - Katsina Governor Masari

We'll make sure votes count in Ekiti, Osun governorship elections - INEC

We'll make sure votes count in Ekiti, Osun governorship elections - INEC

Tambuwal didn't divert N198bn, Sokoto govt reacts to allegation

Tambuwal didn't divert N198bn, Sokoto govt reacts to allegation

Trending

I want to have s*x with my husband but my lesbian partner says no - Woman cries

Sad woman

Nigerians mourn medical doctor killed in terrorists' attack on Kaduna-bound train

Dr Megafu Chinelo was one of the victims killed by terrorists during attack on Kaduna-bound train. (Twitter/Chinelo)

Wife vanishes as husband butchers her secret lover to death after catching them in bed

File photo (Man holding machete)

EFCC arrests 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu

EFCC arrests 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu. [Twitter:EFCC]