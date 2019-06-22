Another suspected case of ritual killing has been recorded in Abraka, Delta State, on Friday, June 21, 2019, following the reported killing of an 18-year-old girl identified as Favour Ogheneyenrohwo.

It’s believed that Ogheneyenrohwo was a victim of ritual killing which according to Punch has become a trend n Abraka in recent times.

The Newspaper reported that 18-year-old girl was strangled to death and her remains was kept in a sack by her killer suspected to be her boyfriend.

Since her murder, the boy-friend has reportedly been on the run.

Ogheneyenrohwo’s corpse was found on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with her pubic hair shave off.

The deceased's body also showed some violent marks that indicated that she was strangled to death.

A relation of the deceased, Maureen Sunday, while confirming the incident explained that her sister on the day she was murdered, left with a boy on a motorcycle while on her way to the market but never returned home.

Sunday added that the deceased had earlier received a call at 10 am requesting that they meet at Abraka Park.

Also conforming the incident, Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke said it was a murder not a ritual case.

“The lady in question was with the sister and got a call. When she wanted to leave, she told her sister that it was her boyfriend that she wanted to go and see.

“After sometime, she disappeared, they did not see her. The’ next day they saw her body tied in a sack in a banana plantation and her boyfriend had ran away.

“So it is not a ritual, but a murder case. The physical signs on her body shows in the neck that she was strangulated.

“Maybe somebody tampered with her neck and threw her body into the bush and now the boyfriend has disappeared. He is on the run.

“If he had nothing to do with what happened, why did he disappear? Why is he on the run? That is exactly what happened.

“It is not ritual killing but a case of murder. Her body has been taken to the mortuary.”

In 2018, there were many reported cases of ritual killing Abraka especially around the state owned university, Delta State University.

One of the incidents was the murder of a first-class student of the university, Elozino Ogege, tongue and breasts were missing when her body was found.

Upon investigation, some Yahoo ritualists were arrested ad they narrated how they killed DELSU first-class student.