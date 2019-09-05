Police operatives in Abuja have reportedly arraigned a 44-year-old man, identified as Adeoya for allegedly faking his own abduction and then deceived his friend into paying N350,000 as ransom.

Adeoya was arraigned at a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Thursday, September 5, 2019, and was charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagba, the complainant identified as Daniel had reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on August 27, 2019.

Ukagba was reported to have told the court that Adeoya on August 23 around 5:30 p.m. called his friend, Daniel to plead for his assistance, saying he was abducted along with one of his sons on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

She said Adeoya also begged Daniel to help him pay the ransom of N350,000 with a promise that he would pay the money upon his release.

The prosecuting counsel further said that Adeoye confessed to the crime during police investigation but effort to recover the money from him failed, NAN reports.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Before adjourning the case, the Presiding Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted Adeoya to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.