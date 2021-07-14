RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man allegedly beats wife to death for denying him sex

The Police Command in Edo has arrested a middle age man who allegedly beat his wife to death for denying him sex.

The spokesman of the command, SP Bello Kontongs said on Wednesday in Benin that the incident occurred on June 27, at No. 1, Ogiedegue Street, off Ason Bus Stop, Evbu Otubu area of Benin.

He said that the case was transferred to the state command from Evbu Otubu Police Division where the matter was first reported.

Kontongs said that the deceased, aged 50, got married to the suspect in 2002 and have two children, aged 19 and 15.

“The man was said to have demanded sex from the deceased around 11pm of June 27 and upon her refusal, he beat her up and in the process inflicted her with injury.

“She was rushed to four hospitals, three rejected her, but the fourth one referred her to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she passed on on July 7, as a result of complications from the injury.

“The man is presently in our custody and will be charged to court for murder,” Kontongs said.

