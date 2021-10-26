RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man accused of repeatedly raping 16-year-old daughter sent to prison

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, on Tuesday ordered that a 37-year old businessman, Joseph Bum be remanded in a correctional centre over for allegedly defiling his daughter.

The police charged Bum, who resides in Makurdi, with with rape and indecent assault on his 16-year-old daughter.

Magistrate Vincent Kor did not take Bum’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until to Dec. 6 for further mention

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt Jonah Uleru told the court that Ms Becky Manga, reported the matter to the police on Oct. 28.

He said that Bum had been sexually molesting his 16-year-old daughter and her older sister for a long time.

Uleru said that the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 284 and 286 of the Penal Code Laws of the Benue.

