The defendant, 57, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olubalogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in May 2016 at Multverse Quarry, Ajebo Road in Abeokuta.

Lawrence further explained that the defendant collected eight trucks of granite stones from Mrs Adijat Ayinke and promised to pay her the money within one month.

He said the defendant converted the money he realised from the sale of 30 tons of granite stones to his personal use and never paid the money as he promised.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 421 and 383 of the Criminal Code of Laws, Ogun 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Olakunleyin Oke, granted the defendant bail of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Oke adjourned the case until May 7 for hearing.