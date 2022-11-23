RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man, 49, in court for alleged N18.3m visa scam

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 49-year-old man, Joseph Edward, was on Wednesday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N18.3 million from 30 different people to obtain visas for them.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

Edward, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 10, 2021, and sometime in November, 2022, at No. 10/11, Abbey plaza, Igando, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained a total sum of N18.3 million from one Parkers Zander and 29 other people, under the guise of procuring visas to Spain and Dubai for them.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant also promised the complainants that he would use the money to purchase flight tickets for them but failed to do so.

He said that some of the people the defendant obtained money from, included, Zander who gave him N3.7 million, and Kabiru Sani who parted with N1.6 million.

“The defendant also obtained the sum of N1.9 million from Chigozie Ojiaku, N660,000 from Abiodun Oluwasegun and N2.5 million from George Will.

According to him, the defendant converted the said money to his own use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant denied the charge.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties should be a land owner in Lagos State and the other a blood relative to the defendant.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 13 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

With BVAS, I will dislodge Wike's PDP in Rivers — APGA Candidate

With BVAS, I will dislodge Wike's PDP in Rivers — APGA Candidate

We will work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – Army chief

We will work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – Army chief

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

1 feared dead as hoodlums set Osun monarch’s palace on fire

1 feared dead as hoodlums set Osun monarch’s palace on fire

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

FEC approves new Anti-Corruption Strategic Document

FEC approves new Anti-Corruption Strategic Document

IGP for calls for change in public perception of police

IGP for calls for change in public perception of police

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Sobolo

HIV-positive Sobolo seller says she mixes drink with her blood: 'I won’t die alone'

Woman torture maid to death

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

UNILAG: 100 level student slumps and dies

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies

Joseph Ogundeji

Prophet arrested for defiling 2 sisters and impregnating 1