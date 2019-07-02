Opeyemi, who lives in Alapata area, Apete, Ibadan is charged with two counts of conspiracy and misconduct.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that Opeyemi and others now at large allegedly conspired together to commit the offences.

Adewale alleged that on March 19, at about 1: 15 a.m. at Alapata , Apete, Ibadan, the defendant and his accomplices attempted to exhume a female corpse and cut some parts from it.

He said that the corpse was newly interred.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 509 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum .

Idowu adjourned the matter until July 15, for mention.