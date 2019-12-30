The defendant who appeared on a count charge of sexual assault, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offence on Dec .17, at 4.20p.m., at No. 4, Araromi St., Imota, Lagos State.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant had sex with the 12-year-old in his room, in contravention of Section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 3, 2020, for mention.