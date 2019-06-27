An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday remanded a 35-year-old man, Olayiwola Oguntola, who allegedly abducted and defiled his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs K. O. Doja-Ojo, ordered that the defendant should be kept in prison, and directed that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of abduction and defilement.

He, however, plead not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 21, at 1.00p.m, on Seaside Estate in Ajah, Lagos.

Chukwudi said that the defendant abducted his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter and defiled her.

She said, “Oguntola forcefully took the five-year-old girl to his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her.”

Chukwudi urged the court to remand the defendant pending the DPP’s advice.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 137 and 268 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The case was adjourned until July 24, for mention.