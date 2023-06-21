Man, 33, docked for allegedly stealing soaps, dye

The defendant is standing trial before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court but pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 31 at Atiku Hall of the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

Uche alleged that the defendant was found in possession of six packs of Hawaii soap and other goods but could not give a satisfactory explanation for his possession of the goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant, on the same day and location, stole one carton of BB Clear soap worth ₦‎52, 000.

He said that the carton of soap belonged to one Mr Auwal Yusuf.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also stole 22 cartons of Ebony cream, three cartons of shampoo, one carton of So White lotion, three cartons of Hawaii soap and two cartons of MP radio.

He said that the goods worth ₦‎1.1 million and belonged to one Mr Mohammed Ibrahim.

The prosecutor equally alleged that, on the same day, the defendant also stole four cartons of Black and Nature hair dye worth ₦‎420, 000 and six cartons of Cruset hair dye worth ₦‎510, 000.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Uche, the goods belonged to one Mr Oladeje Ajide.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 280, 287 and 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate L.K. J. Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000 with two sureties in like sum.