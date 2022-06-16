Man, 32, to die by hanging for armed robbery in Ekiti.

According to the charge, the convict and two other members of his gang, now deceased, committed the offence on Sept. 16, 2019, at Olorunda Central, Olorunda, Zone 1, Zone 3 and High Dee Estate, all in Ado Ekiti Judicial Division.

The convict and the deceased had robbed Babalola Iyabode, Babalola Samson, Solomon Obey, Ogungbemi Taiwo, Innocent Philip and Adegoke Tolulope.

They carted away properties worth over one million naira, including recharge cards, cellphones, laptop computers, laptop bags, I.D. Cards, and N86, 850 cash, among others.

“As at the time of the robbery, they were armed with gun, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, contrary to Section 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004,” the charge stated.

In her evidence before the court, Iyabode Babalola, one of the victims said, “I was sleeping in my room around 2:30 a.m., suddenly, I saw flashes from torch light, flashing me on the bed.

”I heard another voice saying, open the door, we are thieves, we are around, open the door.

“I was afraid and ran to my son’s room, we started hearing heavy bangs on the door, we decided to open the door for them.

”They were three in number, one of them held a gun and the other two held cutlasses, we were ordered to kneel down and remain quiet.

“They collected our cellphones, laptops, unspecified amount of money and carted away drinks inside our freezer, they instructed us not to say anything or else they will kill us.

”Because, they were still going to other flats, we later reported the incident at Oke-Ila Police Station the next morning,” she concluded.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Mr Julius Ajibare, called five witnesses and tendered statement of the convict, two laptop computers, single barrel gun, one live and expended cartridges, and search warrant, among others as exhibits.

The convict spoke through his counsel, Timilehin Omotoso, he did not call any witness.

In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, ”from the evidence placed before this court, the witnesses properly linked the defendant with the other suspects now at large, as well as those reported dead to the commission of the offence of armed robbery.

”On the whole, I have no doubt that the prosecution has established essential elements of the offence of armed robbery with which the defendant is charged.

”This is contrary to the provisions of Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.