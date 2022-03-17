RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man, 29 jailed for constituting public nuisance

A Dei-dei Grade 1 Area Court, sitting in Shagari Quarters, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Chika Enubuzor to nine months imprisonment for being a public nuisance in Guidana Village, Abuja.

court (Daylightreporters)
court (Daylightreporters)

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 and warned him to always be a law-abiding citizen.

The police charged the Enubuzor, 29, of no fixed address, with public nuisance.

The convict pleaded guilty to the crime and asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that, on March 8, about 5:00 a.m., a police patrol team in conjunction with a vigilance group, caught the convict.

Ogada said the patrol team, which was led by Inspector Adaudu Joseph, raided all black spots and criminal hideouts at Guidana Village, Abuja.

He said that in the process, the patrol team arrested the convict in an uncompleted building with some quantity of Indian hemp and other substances.

Ogada said the offence contravened Section 198 of the Penal Code Law.

