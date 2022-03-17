Man, 29 jailed for constituting public nuisance

The police charged the Enubuzor, 29, of no fixed address, with public nuisance.

The convict pleaded guilty to the crime and asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that, on March 8, about 5:00 a.m., a police patrol team in conjunction with a vigilance group, caught the convict.

Ogada said the patrol team, which was led by Inspector Adaudu Joseph, raided all black spots and criminal hideouts at Guidana Village, Abuja.

He said that in the process, the patrol team arrested the convict in an uncompleted building with some quantity of Indian hemp and other substances.