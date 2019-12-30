The 28-year-old man was charged with murder but his plea was not taken by the court.

Mr Alex Komolafe, the Chief Magistrate has ordered that he should remain in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adams, had alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 17, at 2.00a.m., at No. 15, Araromi, St., Orile-Iganmu.

He alleged that the defendant stabbed one Natasha (surname still unknown) on the neck with a kitchen knife, over an undisclosed issue.

Murder contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with death.

The case has been adjourned until Jan. 29, 2020 for mention.