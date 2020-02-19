The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 12 at Government Girls’ College in Ilawe-Ekiti.

He said that Gbenga stole five mattresses, one pillow case and two bed sheets, all valued at N45,000, property of Ekiti State Ministry of Education.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

ALSO READ: Mother of LASU graduate who jumped into Lagos lagoon says son was planning to travel to Canada

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge when it was read to him in court.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Tope Salami, urged the court to grant him bail, pledging that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 25, for hearing.