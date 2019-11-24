The police on Sunday, November 24, 2019 said that a 26-year-old man, Sodiq Yusuf, had drowned inside the National Stadium swimming pool, Surulere.

In a statement, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said that a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the scene after which the victim was rescued and rushed to Randle General Hospital, Surulere, where he later died.

“The corpse has been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital morgue, Yaba for autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Elkana also said that the police and other emergency agencies rescued 11 passengers involved in a boat mishap at Itun Àgan community in Amuwo Odofin area of the state.

Elkana said that 13 passengers were on board a wooden boat fitted with 30HP Yamaha Engine, operated by one Mr Adesuyi John.

“The wooden boat allegedly collided with an NPA TUG Boat with inscription: ‘Lárana and No 9252723,’ at Itun Àgan area, Amuwo Odofin.

ALSO READ: Woman poisons, kills 2-day-old granddaughter in Ogun

“Consequently, the wooden boat capsised and the passengers got drowned.

“However, teams of marine policemen, firefighters, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other agencies swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Eleven of the passengers were rescued alive while two others are still missing,” he said.

Elkana, however, said that a search and rescue operation was still ongoing.