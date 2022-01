Man stabs elder brother to death in Jigawa.

Shiisu said the suspect, a resident of Sabuwa Tukur, took to his heels after he allegedly stabbed his 30-year older brother, identified as Augustine Julius, on Jan. 5, 2022.

“On Jan. 5, 2022, at about 2200hrs, information was received by the police that there was a wounded victim taken to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, who died while receiving treatment.

“On receipt of the report, policemen swung into action and moved to the hospital.

“On their arrival, it was gathered from the deceased’s father, one Julius Ochai, aged 65, of Sabuwar Takur, Dutse Local Government Area (LGA), that on the same date at about 1900hrs, his two sons, Alfred Julius, 22, the suspect and his elder brother, Augustine Julius, 30, the deceased, were involved in a fight.

“That during the fight, Alfred stabbed Augustine with a knife in multiple places, as a result of which he sustained grievous injuries and died while receiving treatment," Shiisu said.

He said that the doctor on duty confirmed the victim dead and a postmortem was conducted on the body.

The PPRO further said efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.