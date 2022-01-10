RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man stabs elder brother to death in Jigawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Jigawa says it is hunting for a 22-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death in Sabuwar Takur area of Dutse.

Man stabs elder brother to death in Jigawa.
Man stabs elder brother to death in Jigawa.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Dutse on Monday.

Recommended articles

Shiisu said the suspect, a resident of Sabuwa Tukur, took to his heels after he allegedly stabbed his 30-year older brother, identified as Augustine Julius, on Jan. 5, 2022.

“On Jan. 5, 2022, at about 2200hrs, information was received by the police that there was a wounded victim taken to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, who died while receiving treatment.

“On receipt of the report, policemen swung into action and moved to the hospital.

“On their arrival, it was gathered from the deceased’s father, one Julius Ochai, aged 65, of Sabuwar Takur, Dutse Local Government Area (LGA), that on the same date at about 1900hrs, his two sons, Alfred Julius, 22, the suspect and his elder brother, Augustine Julius, 30, the deceased, were involved in a fight.

“That during the fight, Alfred stabbed Augustine with a knife in multiple places, as a result of which he sustained grievous injuries and died while receiving treatment," Shiisu said.

He said that the doctor on duty confirmed the victim dead and a postmortem was conducted on the body.

The PPRO further said efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

According him, relatives of the victims are assisting the police with vital information that can lead to Alfred’s arrest.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

Akeredolu fumes as gunmen kill 3, raze down buildings in Ondo community

Akeredolu fumes as gunmen kill 3, raze down buildings in Ondo community

Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

We want infrastructural development not gunboats - Ijaw youths tell Obaseki

We want infrastructural development not gunboats - Ijaw youths tell Obaseki

Budget: 'Smuggled’'projects won’t cause crisis between Executive, NASS – Buhari

Budget: 'Smuggled’'projects won’t cause crisis between Executive, NASS – Buhari

2023: South-East will support Osinbajo for president, says group

2023: South-East will support Osinbajo for president, says group

Gov Ayade has a problem with Democracy as a concept

Gov Ayade has a problem with Democracy as a concept

PennyTree launches associate program for Nigerian youths

PennyTree launches associate program for Nigerian youths

Borno Gov Zulum calls for improved salary for military personnel

Borno Gov Zulum calls for improved salary for military personnel

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on birthday

“God did it again - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night