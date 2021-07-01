20-year-old man to die by hanging for stabbing his football coach to death.

The prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 2, 2019 at Yakasai Quarters Kano.

Sorondinki said that on the same date and at about 11:20 p.m the defendant had an argument with Musa at Gangare in Yakasai Quarters.

He said that in the process, the convict stabbed the victim on his chest twice and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The prosecutor produced four witnesses to the court to prove the charge against the defendant.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defense counsel, Sani Ibrahim-Salisu, however, produced three witnesses to counter the charge.