Man, 2 teenagers jailed 6 months for stealing electronics worth N2.5m.

Magistrate Linda Chidama, sentenced the convicts, after they pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Chidama, however, gave the convicts an option to pay N30,000 fine each and warned them to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Okonkon Udo told the court that the convicts committed the offence on Oct. 4, 2020, at NITBOK Plaza, Zango, Bwari, Abuja.

Udo said the convicts, armed with two cutlasses and one iron cutter, broke into the plaza at about 1am.

He said that the convicts stole one LG Home theatre 358, two Havid soundbar, nine 32 and two 43-inches LG television sets.

The prosecutor said they also stole two 32 and two 43-inches Hisense television sets, two 43 and two 50 inches Skyrun television sets, two SUMEC Firman generators, two SENVIC generators, all worth N2.5 million.

He further said that during investigation, they confessed to committing the offence.