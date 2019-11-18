We've all heard it before: "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." But, trying to convince your sleepy, grumpy kids, who insist "I'm not hungry". In the mad dash of school day mornings when you try to make sure everyone is awake, well-dressed and on the school bus or on the road on time, things can be really challenging, especially when you want to provide a balanced breakfast in such situations. We all know that school day mornings are a race against the clock to get the kids to school on time, and all too often, kids skip breakfast in the rush.

However, research suggests that this habit can lead to a number of negative impacts on the child. But while this wisdom is seemingly timeless, passed down from one generation to the next, does it actually have some truth to it?

#MamadorBreakfastSeries – How a healthy breakfast keeps your kids healthy

There has been a lot of research and studies as to the number of reasons why kids shouldn't skip breakfast and most of these studies have concluded that children who do not eat breakfast are less able to learn. Hunger can lead to lower math scores, attention problems, behavior and emotional deficiencies, low test scores, and less concentration. The reason for this is that our brain requires food for fuel, just as our muscles do. While our muscles can use stored energy from the food we ate yesterday, our brain prefers energy from food we have eaten recently. It is these issues that have led many schools to participate in school breakfast programs.

Beyond academics, children who eat breakfast show decreased anxiety, depression, and hyperactivity. Breakfast can improve a child’s overall nutrition by providing her/him with necessary vitamins and minerals, and can actually reduce the risk of obesity!

Each day our body requires a broad range of essential nutrients, needed for growth, brain development, immunity and overall good health. Children who eat regular meals, including breakfast are more likely to meet these daily nutritional requirements.

Blood sugar balancing is another very important part of eating breakfast. The imbalance of these blood sugar levels are what contribute to brain fog, irritability and fatigue. When the glucose level in your body is not adequate enough for the brain to use as fuel, we do not concentrate as well or feel as alert as we would like. Eating breakfast ensures that blood sugar levels return to normal after a long time without eating while you were asleep. Keeping blood sugars balanced not only helps with sustained energy and focus, but also helps with healthy weight control and prevention of disease states such as diabetes.

The bottom line is that breakfast breaks the fast, waking up our bodies and brains to let them know it's time to get going. Even though mornings can be rushed, set your child up for success by making sure they start the day with a healthy, balanced breakfast.

