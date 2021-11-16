Mamador rewards Nigerian Olympics and Paralympics team with N6.5 million

Pulse Nigeria

The event had in attendance the PZ Wilmar team, CP Anderson Bankole, Vice president Paralympic Committee in Nigeria, Coach Akun Purity (represent Blessing Oborududu), Opeyemi Fayemi (represent Ese Brume) and the Paralympics team and coaches: Ugwunwa Flora, Omolayo Bose, Latifat Tijani, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Onye Lauritta, Ibrahim Olaitan, Coach Patrick Anaeto, Coach Sunny Odebode and Coach Ayo.

The Olympian team was presented with the cheque of N1.5 million while the Paralympics team received the sum of N5 million. The team shared their excitement and appreciation to the brand for the support.

Speaking during the prize presentation, Mbanugo said the event was the brand’s way of encouraging the athletes and the milestones they have achieved.

“One of the core values of Mamador is its focus on supporting dreams and empowering Nigerians especially women to experience life outside of routines and we are committed to provide the needed support and encouragement, it is in this light that the idea to celebrate these well-deserved heroics today was birthed”, she said.

The celebration aligns with Mamador’s vision of women empowerment. The brand prides itself as a brand that caters to women, pushing them to experience life outside the routines and empowering them to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include, Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes and Mamador spread for bread.

