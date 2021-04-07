The event which took place on the 6th of April, 2021 at the Makoko community on the coast of Mainland Lagos, was a wholesome experience for both the Community Leaders and the members of the community at large.

Speaking on the event, Senior Brand Manager, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said, “The people of Makoko have been tremendously pleasant to us from the beginning to the end of our TVC production.

Maltina reaffirms commitment to sharing happiness, empowers Makoko indigene

"And as part of our commitment to inspiring people and communities to share moments of happiness, we set out to transform the business model of the famous IYA ELEJA who is a fish seller here in Makoko, by gifting her her very own grill. We also brought our Virtual Reality gear so that the Baale can experience modern technology - something he never thought he would be able to do.”

“We are truly honoured to be able to do this for the people of Makoko, and we will continue to live up to our commitment to sharing happiness to other communities where we work”, she concluded.

With a unique focus on being more than a malt brand, Maltina has continued to utilise its resources to keep its promise of meeting the needs of Nigerians through exciting and innovative events as well as generous donations.

About Maltina

Maltina is the No. 1 smooth, nourishing malt drink with complete richness in Nigeria. Launched by the pioneer brewing company Nigerian Breweries, it is fortified with vitamins and calcium and is the only malt beverage that offers a variety of flavours. Over the years Maltina has maintained its brand position through innovation and the unique message of sharing happiness.

