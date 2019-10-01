The Maltavator Challenge TV show which is packed full of action, intrigue, fun and excitement, premiered on Tuesday- 24th September at Silverbird Galleria Ikeja, Lagos.

Maltavator Challenge Season 2 is here! Malta Guinness returns with another exciting season of the pan-African TV show

Excited guests arrived in style to watch their favourite Nigerian Maltavators go head to head with Maltavators from Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Ghana to tackle series of challenges that tested their physical strength and mental agility. They were also entertained with good music, food and chilled mocktails of Malta Guinness.

Speaking at the premiere, Senior Brand Manager, Malta Guinness & Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Ifeoma Agu said, “This is a very exciting time for Malta Guinness in Nigeria. We don’t just say we care about our consumers, we continually demonstrate the brand’s purpose of fuelling the can-do spirit of Nigerians through exciting platforms such as the Maltavator Challenge. We are excited to experience the determination, doggedness and pure energy that will be on display all throughout this season.”

“When we launched the Maltavator Challenge in 2018, we knew it was going to impact lives positively especially in the face of growing fitness lifestyles. I am happy that we continue to make contributions towards inspiring Nigerians to stay energetic and positive while staying fuelled with the refreshing vitamins contained in Malta Guinness,” she added.

Finally, the wait is over; the Pan-African TV show returns to your screens this weekend. It will be broadcast on MTV Base at 4pm-4.30pm every Saturday, from 28th September, with repeats every Friday at midday; Silverbird TV at 6pm-6.30pm every Tuesday and NTA at 6.30pm-7pm every Wednesday.

The 2nd Season of the Maltavator Challenge TV show will feature eight (8) episodes to kick off on: Tuesday, 24th September on Silverbird TV, Wednesday, 25th September on NTA and MTV BASE on Saturday, 28th September.

In line with the theme from its debut season, the Maltavator Challenge will see 30 contestants from different countries compete in an assortment of physical and mentally challenging games and obstacles, loaded with twists, turns, intrigue and suspense to keep participants and viewers on the edge of their seats.

The great taste, goodness, vitality and energy giving B-Vitamins of Malta Guinness has been fuelling the greatness of Africans for almost three (3) decades, inspiring them to live life to the full and enjoy every moment.

To be up to date with all the latest Maltavator Challenge highlights, follow @maltaguinnessng on Instagram and Twitter and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/maltaguinness.

