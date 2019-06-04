The Malta Guinness team made the first stop at mosques in Abuja to share the goodness and vitality of the non-alcoholic malt drink with Muslim faithfuls. Last week, the Malta Guinness team also visited Al Manar Mosque UngwaRimi, Nawair- Ud- Deen Mosque and Sabo Central Mosques – all in Kaduna, to pray and break the days fast with the Muslim faithfuls.

Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna
Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna

As said by Ife Odedere (Assistant Brand Manager for Malta Guinness), “These visits, just go to show that Malta Guinness, truly is the non-alcoholic malt-brand that fuels the greatness of Nigerians everywhere as well as revitalize the bodies of Muslim faithfuls as they break their fast.”

Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna
Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna

In the coming days, The Malta Guinness team will also be visiting several mosques in Kano and Bauchi, to spread the message of greater giving, this season of Ramadan.

Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna
Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna

For more details about Malta Guinness follow the social media pages on Instagram @maltaguinnessng and Twitter @maltaguinnessng, Facebook: www.facebook.com/maltaguinness

Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna
Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna
Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna
Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna

This is a featured post