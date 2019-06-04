Malta Guinness takes Ramadan celebration to Kaduna

The Malta Guinness team made the first stop at mosques in Abuja to share the goodness and vitality of the non-alcoholic malt drink with Muslim faithfuls. Last week, the Malta Guinness team also visited Al Manar Mosque UngwaRimi, Nawair- Ud- Deen Mosque and Sabo Central Mosques – all in Kaduna, to pray and break the days fast with the Muslim faithfuls.

As said by Ife Odedere (Assistant Brand Manager for Malta Guinness), “These visits, just go to show that Malta Guinness, truly is the non-alcoholic malt-brand that fuels the greatness of Nigerians everywhere as well as revitalize the bodies of Muslim faithfuls as they break their fast.”

In the coming days, The Malta Guinness team will also be visiting several mosques in Kano and Bauchi, to spread the message of greater giving, this season of Ramadan.

For more details about Malta Guinness follow the social media pages on Instagram @maltaguinnessng and Twitter @maltaguinnessng, Facebook: www.facebook.com/maltaguinness

This is a featured post