Malta Guinness is igniting a world of good

The brand seeks to propagate a virtuous cycle of goodness centred around the pillars of Inspiration, Care, Compassion and Nourishing Products.

As part of this new drive Malta Guinness took the initiative to identify several Nigerians who represent good vibes and are doing positive work within their community both online and offline.

They were tagged Goodness Icons and sent Goodness Packages as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their good work. This gesture is one of the numerous activities the brand has lined up to bring the World of Good campaign to life for every Nigerian.

Ife Odedere, Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, while sharing his thoughts on the campaign said, “A World of Good is founded in the belief that we all could do with a daily dose of goodness.

"We see daily challenges as an opportunity to awaken the can-do spirit of Nigerians, inspire positivity and share the wholesome goodness backed by the nourishment of Malta Guinness. A World Of Good is therefore more than just a campaign, it’s an extension of our purpose to fuel the indefatigable spirit on Nigerians every day and everywhere.”

