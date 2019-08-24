Malta Guinness bags ‘Africa’s Best Premium Non-alcoholic Malt Brand’ Award

Honoring and celebrating game changers in Africa, Malta Guinness was recognized and awarded for its relentless effort in fueling the greatness of Africans.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dada Ajai-Ikhile, noted that the brand was selected from a pool of other brands in its category through an independent, thorough and painstaking research across the African market.

Commenting on the award, Ifeoma Agu, Senior Brand Manager of Malta Guinness and Adult Premium Non-alcoholic Drinks, said “We are excited about this meritorious award as it further reiterates that Malta Guinness is one of the finest brands in Africa from the stables of Guinness Nigeria Plc – the home of quality brands brewed with the highest quality ingredients.

Malta Guinness has maintained its premium status for over three (3) decades, made in Africa, for Africans by Africans.

We will continue to hold our premium standards in high esteem as Malta Guinness which is packed full of energy giving B-Vitamins will continue to fuel the greatness of Africans.

I would like to thank the Organizers, African Brand Congress (ABC) for this meritorious and well deserved recognition” Ifeoma said.

The African Best Brand Merit Awards has been acclaimed as one of the most credible brand recognition awards in Africa.

Its independent and objective research into brand-related issues has attracted the attention of industry leaders in recent years.

Malta Guinness has also been decorated with several awards recently, including “The Best Consumer Promo Award” by the Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence for the widely commended Innovative National Consumer Promo tagged “Malta Go Get It Promo”.

