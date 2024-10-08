Male head-teacher bags 2 life sentences for defiling 2 female minors

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond doubt to the satisfaction of the court.

Soladoye, however, held that the evidence of the defence witnesses was tainted with lies, which did not hold water. According to her, the convict is a serial paedophile, and his testimonies are a pack of lies.

She said: “The defendant and his fellow defence witnesses were not truthful and credible in their testimonies.

“Their testimonies were a pack of lies and fell asunder like a pack of cards.

“This serial paedophile, a headteacher, who is expected to teach his students morals, stooped so low and defiled the underage girls, what a shame!

“This irresponsible and randy teacher who teaches his students nonsense, should be locked away,” she ruled.

The Judge also praised the two survivors for their courage to speak up in court against their assailant. She said that sexual abuse of any sort must be reported and not swept under the carpet.

Soladoye further urged parents not to relent in reporting sexual abuse cases to the appropriate authorities.

“Continuous education and awareness of this issue of sexual menace must be at the forefront of all stakeholders in the administration of justice so as to advocate for the rights of young children.

“The defendant, having been found guilty of the two counts bordering on defilement, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the counts.

“The sentencing, will however, run concurrently and his name be registered in the sex offences register as maintained by Lagos State,” she stated.

NAN reports that the State Counsel, led by Olusola Soneye, called three witnesses while the defence counsel called four witnesses during the trial.

The prosecution submitted that the convict, sometime in the months of April and May 10, 2019, at Shalom Private School, Oke-Ira Road, Ebutte Metta in Lagos, the defendant defiled the two survivors by having unlawful sexual intercourse with them.

