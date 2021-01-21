And that’s exactly what Erica and Elozonam did with Star Radler.

The trio rewarded fans and consumers with amazing shopping vouchers, a special makeover and dinner with their favorite celebrities.

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

If you think you missed out on the fun, you definitely did.

For those lucky winners, Star Radler went the extra mile to raise the excitement with tailored plans. All the winners had to do was ‘Show Up’ and they did.

You would recall that shortly after Star Radler relaunched with a new look and its new variant, Erica and Elozonam announced a Star Radler Moments Challenge on their social media pages so fans could get the chance to win a Star Radler Makeover for the holidays.

As a young and dynamic brand, Star Radler launched the challenge to encourage creativity and fun among consumers. All participants had to do was show their creativity by capturing their favorite moments with Star Radler. In addition, they shared reasons why they deserved to win the special makeover.

It was a tough call as there were so many entries, but only ten lucky people got to celebrate the holidays with two of their favorite celebrities, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbolu, and of course, Star Radler. Other winners received shopping vouchers.

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

To get started, the ladies opted for trendy hairstyles and fancy nail-dos, while the guys all looked refreshed with the nice and clean haircut. Once they were done getting their hair done, the excited winners took turns in getting mani-pedis at the popular Kuku’s Hair Salon in Lekki.

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Afterwards, Star Radler treated them to an exotic Lebanese dinner at Salma’s Restaurant where one of the winners revealed it was her birthday. To make the moment extra special for her, Elozonam unleashed his musical side with a sweet ‘Happy birthday’ song. Who knew Elozonam had such a lovely voice?

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Once the dinner was over, everyone took to social media to share more Radler moments with their favs. To cap it all, they received some trays of Star Radler while one of the winners presented his brand of denim shirts to the celebrities as gifts.

We bet you wished you participated in the challenge.

Don't worry, 2021 has just begun. First, it was the Radler Moments tour. Then, Star Radler treated consumers to a makeover and dinner with their favorite celebrities. With Erica and Elozonam teaming up with Star Radler this year, who knows what other exciting activity will come next?

See more pictures of moments from the Star Radler Makeover Giveaway below;

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler

Makeovers, dinner and fun conversations: Here’s how Erica and Elozonam rewarded fans with Star Radler