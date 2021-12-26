RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Make your wish come true this December with a #BOSChristmas

What do you do when a Christmas gift from the Governor shows up on your doorstep? December took an unexpected, pleasant turn for residents of Lagos State, when gifts from their Governor came knocking at the door.

The recipients had posted their Christmas wishes as comments on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s social media page. These half-hearted comments, shared with no expectations of fulfilment have inspired a widespread season of giving themed, #BOSChristmas.

Many beneficiaries expressed their shock when the exact gifts they had requested were delivered to them. “Is this real? You have no idea what this means to my business, Nomzy Kitchen. Thank you Santa Sanwo-Olu!”, exclaimed Precious Onome, a caterer who won a deep freezer.

Akin Akinjide, a Business Coach, who received food items for his family’s Christmas table said, “I never thought I could receive a gift from the Governor direct even within 24hours of my request”. Other reactions from recipients of the gifts have trailed online, with a general sense of gratitude.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, “This season, be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand. It is the season of giving, therefore show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. I hope we are inspired, even in our own little way to make someone happy.”

The lucky winners so far have been drawn from all parts of the Island and Mainland, including Surulere, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Ogba, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Abule-Egba, Ajah, etc., winning items from foodstuff, to livestock, home appliances, tuition fees, business equipment and a lot more.

Other recipients of the largesse include mother of two, Oluwadamilola Adeleke, and Eunice Ifeoluwa, both in the Ijesha area of the state; Toriola Fadekemi, Ademola Adewusi, Precious Onome, Omoleye Falomo, final year student, Oluwagbotemi Moshood and a host of others.

Recipients aren’t the only beneficiaries, as local community vendors and SMEs across the state are being patronized in procurements of these gifts. The seasonal giveaway is open to all residents within Lagos State and is billed to run throughout the yuletide season, into the new year.

