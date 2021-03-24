Picking out special Sunday outfits, cleaning your dancing shoes and practicing your dancing steps, dressing up the kids, waking up early to listen to uplifting songs that get your spirit-filled for church.

Easter is drawing near and it is a perfect time to spend with your family and reflect on God's love. And there’s no better way to do that than with the new DStv Hallelujah pop-up channel. The channel is specially curated with faith-nourishing content for every member of the family this Easter.

Make the Hallelujah pop-up Channel your Easter holiday companion

The Hallelujah pop-up channel is a faith-based channel that will give DStv and GOtv customers a chance to experience church from home. From praise and worship sessions to sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and edifying scriptures, the Hallelujah pop-up channel offers these and more. You can also join services and watch content from different denominational Christian groups including RCCG (City of David), KICC, Daystar, Dunamis, House on the Rock, Salvation Ministries, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The icing on the cake is the Rejoice! - a live musical performance show hosted by prominent gospel artiste, Segun Obe, and featuring performances by top gospel artistes such as Tim Godfrey, Onos and Frank Edwards. Get ready to dance and sing your hearts out during the concert on Sunday, March 28 and Easter Sunday, April 5 from 3 pm.

The Hallelujah pop-up channel will be available to active subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on DStv channel 197, as well as active subscribers on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on GOtv channel 85 from Sunday, March 28 till Monday, April 5, 2021.

For more information on how to enjoy church from the comfort of your home, visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or switch your package and join in on the excitement. Also, watch all this and more on the go with the DStv App, which is available for download on Apple and Google Play.

*This is a featured post.