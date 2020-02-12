What makes valentine so special is the beautiful memories that linger after it; I guess that's why people go all out on grand gestures to create the best memories for their partners.

This valentine, vivo smartphone brand has chosen to help create special memories by gifting free gifts to Nigerians as they celebrate their loved ones through their special Valentine promo. The most interesting part of this is, you can get at least one of the special gifts by following these simple steps:

STEP 1: Walk into any vivo authorized retail store nationwide

Make an unforgettable memory this Valentine with vivo

STEP 2: Buy any vivo smartphone that has been unveiled in Nigeria (Y11, Y12, Y15, Y17, Y19 and V17Pro)

Take the above two simple steps and…BOOM!!! You have your gifts already. Amazing yeah? You can say that again.

Remarkably, the gifts vary depending on the product you buy. If you buy any of the vivo Y11, Y12 and Y15, you get a bottle of wine.

If you buy either the Y17 or Y19, you get a bottle of wine and a rose – love is undeniably in the air.

If you buy a V17Pro, you get a Box of Chocolate and a Bottle of wine – chocolates are the real deal! Not to mention that they are subtle aphrodisiac, you know what that means. ☺

If memories created by Love are not overrated, then valentine cannot be overrated. Hurry now to any vivo authorized retail store, buy any vivo smartphone and make the best out of this season. This promo will run up until the 15th of February 2020.

