Make a date with the “Happyness party 2021” powered by vivo Nigeria, others

December is here again, and everyone definitely wants to have fun. Parties are the next best thing this season, and chances are, if you haven’t already attended one, you most likely have more than a couple scheduled for the weeks ahead.

vivo Nigeria has always been committed to providing its young consumers with cutting-edge technology and giving them the best offers in mega price slashes, juicy discounts and fun activities.

From Super Discounts, to Super Promos to the Black Friday Discounts, Service Day Discounts and more, vivo powers your fun all day long. Now, it’s the end of the year and they’re partnering to give you the party of your dreams.

Happyness 2021 powered by vivo is just around the corner. It’s happening on the 22nd of December, 2021, by 6PM at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. It’s not a show, it’s not a concert, but it sure is the party of your dreams, and the Gate Fee is ₦ 5,000 only.

And what’s a party without music, food and drinks? so be expecting lots and lots of it, especially the drinks! Previous parties have featured DJ Crowd Kontroller and DJ Skilz, so you can be rest assured of a thrilling time.

vivo Nigeria has an array of engaging games and gifts to be won at the biggest gathering of music, food and drinks for the year 2021 plus ₦1,000 discount on any device redeemable within any Pointek store nationwide. The validity of discount vouchers is for a week and you stand a chance to win a free ticket to the party by answering subsequent questions posted on our Facebook and Instagram page in the fastest possible time so be on the lookout for those.

You can come in sandals, heels, boots or sneakers, just whatever gives you happyness. You’re going to meet old friends, new faces and happy people all around in a happy, judgement-free, party atmosphere. Plus, your vivo cameras can capture pictures that you would cherish for a long time.

The only requirement you need to have handy for the party is a COVID-19 Vaccination card or a 48hours negative COVID Test.

Thanks to vivo, you can come ready to have the best time because you will party till you forget your name. Mark your calendars and let the countdown begin!

----

#Featurebyvivo

