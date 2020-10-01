The Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, has called on the Federal and state governments to enact laws that would stipulate death penalty without option of fine to deter land grabbers.

Maharaj ji made the call on Thursday at a press conference in Ibadan to mark the 40th anniversary of Maharaj ji group and 27 years of his declaration of “No war in Nigeria”.

He said that the Federal government and other states should emulate Lagos State which had enacted the law, adding that the rising cases of land-grabbing had become unacceptable.

Maharaj ji said that stiff punishment must be imposed on those who indulge in this barbaric act of infamy.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to rise against the evil scourge and ensure that those who engaged in the illicit trade of dispossessing people of their land and creating misery and pain for them were punished.

“Land grabbers must be chased out of not only Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world, into the Atlantic Ocean.

“Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force who go beyond their official schedule and meddle into land matters by aiding and abetting land-grabbers should be retired with ignominy and prosecuted with the full wrath of the law,” Maharaj ji said