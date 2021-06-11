RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Maggi set to storm the screens with“O Setigo”

Authors:

Pulse Mix

You know the saying, “food wey sweet, na Maggi kill am” 😊 This is why we are so delighted to let you know that Maggi will be hosting the biggest, baddest cooking show – ‘O Setigo’, in eastern Nigeria, airing on Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube!

Maggi set to storm the screens with“O Setigo”
Maggi set to storm the screens with“O Setigo” Pulse Nigeria

So, ladies & Gents, get your forks & knives ready, it’s about to get sizzzzzlingggggg!

Recommended articles

Catch the show on Saturdays and Sundays from the 12th of June to follow young contestants battle it out over the fire as they showcase their culinary skills, using fresh local produce.

And there’s more! Noble Igwe, Alex Asogwa Amuche (BBnaija), Chef Linda Chinasa Nnamani and the beautiful host, UzorOsimkpaa will be live on your screens as judges.

For six weeks, starting this June, you’ll get to watch your favorite dishes being prepared and root for your favorite to take home the grand prize of 1 Million Naira!

The first Runner-up goes home with N500,000 and the second Runner-up with N250,000.

To watch the show, tune in to Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Happy Watching!

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police uncover plans by IPOB members to hijack June 12 protest in Imo

Democracy Day: Nigeria is a diamond in the rough - Oluremi Tinubu

Media-shy Buhari to appear in 2nd interview in 2 days on Friday night

We won't allow June 12 protests to escalate to the level of #EndSARS protest - Police

AGF Malami makes U-turn, says Nigerians who tweet won't be prosecuted

Nigerians in America give Buhari tips on how to solve insecurity

Stay away from South West - Yoruba forum warns June 12 protest organisers

President Buhari set to increase salaries, benefits of police officers

Oniru honours Saraki's wife, 3 foreigners at 1st coronation anniversary