Maggi set to storm the screens with“O Setigo”

Catch the show on Saturdays and Sundays from the 12th of June to follow young contestants battle it out over the fire as they showcase their culinary skills, using fresh local produce.

And there’s more! Noble Igwe, Alex Asogwa Amuche (BBnaija), Chef Linda Chinasa Nnamani and the beautiful host, UzorOsimkpaa will be live on your screens as judges.

For six weeks, starting this June, you’ll get to watch your favorite dishes being prepared and root for your favorite to take home the grand prize of 1 Million Naira!

The first Runner-up goes home with N500,000 and the second Runner-up with N250,000.

To watch the show, tune in to Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Happy Watching!