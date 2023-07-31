ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mad Punch: Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game

Pulse Mix

# FeaturebyMSport

Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game.
Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game.

Recommended articles

Building on the success of previous game launches like MSport Aviator and MSport Superkick, which garnered high praise from customers in Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda, MSport is taking sports betting to new heights with Mad Punch. Brace yourself for an unparalleled level of excitement and adrenaline rush as you step into the ring with MSport’s latest offering.

MSport has earned a reputation as the go-to platform for online sports betting in Africa. With a wide range of games and betting options, MSport has been delighting customers with thrilling experiences and attractive odds. Now, with the introduction of Mad Punch, MSport is set to redefine the world of online betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mad Punch is an exhilarating game that pits two skilled boxers against each other — a heavyweight and a lightweight.

Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game.
Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game. Pulse Nigeria

As a player, you get to embody the lightning-fast lightweight boxer and experience the thrill of escalating multipliers with each powerful punch. The game offers a staggering 100,000 odds at its peak, creating heart-pounding moments for players. Each round concludes with the heavyweight boxer delivering a single punch, adding to the game’s suspense and excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

To embark on this thrilling adventure, players need to create an MSport account by completing the registration process on MSport’s website at www.msport.com. Upon registration, players unlock a host of advantages, including access to Super Odds, an impressive selection of games, enticing promotional offers, complimentary MSport Vouchers, Superfast MSport withdrawal in minutes and more.

Mad Punch is an MSport virtual game that offers two exciting modes: Classic Mode and ColorGo. In Classic Mode, players can place bets before the round starts and witness their stakes multiply with ever-growing odds. The key to success lies in knowing when to cash out before the round ends to claim your winnings. The game employs a “Provably Fair” algorithm, ensuring complete transparency and fairness, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

ColorGo takes betting to the next level by allowing players to bet on odds ranges represented by vibrant colours. Each colour corresponds to a specific odds range, and players can choose to bet on one or more colours. If the round ends within your chosen range, you receive fixed winnings, adding an electrifying twist to traditional betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Classic Mode, follow these simple steps to play and win:

1. Place a Bet: Click the “Bet” button to place your bet before the round starts. You can place multiple bets if you wish.

2. Watch the Multiplier: As the round begins, keep an eye on the increasing multiplier, which determines your potential winnings.

3. Cash Out: At any point before the round concludes, you can press the “Cash Out” button to claim your winnings. Multiply your stake by the cash-out multiplier to calculate your earnings.

For example, if your stake is 100 and you cash out at a multiplier of 10.90, your winnings would be 100 × 10.90 = 1,090.

ADVERTISEMENT

For added convenience, Mad Punch offers Auto Bet and Auto Cash Out options. With Auto Bet, players can automatically bet on each following round, while Auto Cash Out allows setting a specific multiplier at which your bet will be cashed out automatically when reached.

Please note:

- You still need to manually press the “Cash Out” button in each round when using Auto Bet.

- In case of an interrupted internet connection during an active bet, it will be cashed out automatically with the recent multiplier, and the payouts will be added to your balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

- In the event of a gaming hardware/software malfunction, all affected game payouts will be treated as invalid, and all affected bets will be refunded.

ColorGo allows you to bet on the odds range in which the round ends. Each colour represents an odds range. Place a bet on your desired range and receive fixed winnings if the round ends within your chosen range.

Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game.
Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game. Pulse Nigeria

In ColorGo mode, follow these steps to bet and win:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Pick Colors: Select the colours (odds ranges) you want to bet on.

2. Place a Bet: Click the “Bet” button to make your bet before the round starts. You can bet on multiple colours in a single round.

3. Watch and Win: As the odds increase during the round, you’ll receive your payouts if the game falls within your chosen odds range.

Winnings are calculated as follows:

- Teal pays 1.90x (Winnings = 1.90 x Stake)

ADVERTISEMENT

- Yellow pays 2.00x (Winnings = 2.00 x Stake)

- Orange pays 50.00x (Winnings = 50.00 x Stake)

Mad Punch ensures a fair gaming experience with its “Provably Fair” algorithm, assuring players of transparency and trustworthiness.

Join MSport now and be part of the gaming frenzy with Mad Punch. Play, win, and experience the excitement like never before. MSport registration is seamless. You need to register on MSport today to unleash the power of Mad Punch and enjoy the thrill of online sports betting at its finest. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Play Mad Punch Now.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser

Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser

FG has saved over ₦1tr since removal of fuel subsidy

FG has saved over ₦1tr since removal of fuel subsidy

'Your minimum wage review is coming'  —  Tinubu promises workers

'Your minimum wage review is coming'  —  Tinubu promises workers

Full text of President Tinubu's address to Nigerians on current economic challenges

Full text of President Tinubu's address to Nigerians on current economic challenges

Sanwo-Olu announces 50% fare reduction on Lagos buses

Sanwo-Olu announces 50% fare reduction on Lagos buses

Tinubu approves buses, student loans to ease burden of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu approves buses, student loans to ease burden of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu officially decorates newly appointed service chiefs

Tinubu officially decorates newly appointed service chiefs

Discrepancy in Prof Utsev’s profile causes drama during ministerial screening

Discrepancy in Prof Utsev’s profile causes drama during ministerial screening

EIU says Peter Obi will be a stronger candidate in 2027 elections

EIU says Peter Obi will be a stronger candidate in 2027 elections

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Raymond Imozemhe (left) impersonated Tom Cruise (right) on Scrabble

Yahoo Boy jailed in Benin for pretending to be Hollywood star Tom Cruise

Nwangwu, the 'richest native doctor' [The PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers release famous Anambra native doctor after ₦300m ransom demand

Historic move as Ghana's Parliament votes unanimously to abolish the Death Penalty!

Ghanaian Parliament votes to abolish the death penalty