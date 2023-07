Mad Punch: Discover the exciting world of MSport’s exclusive new game

Building on the success of previous game launches like MSport Aviator and MSport Superkick, which garnered high praise from customers in Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda, MSport is taking sports betting to new heights with Mad Punch. Brace yourself for an unparalleled level of excitement and adrenaline rush as you step into the ring with MSport’s latest offering.

About MSport

MSport has earned a reputation as the go-to platform for online sports betting in Africa. With a wide range of games and betting options, MSport has been delighting customers with thrilling experiences and attractive odds. Now, with the introduction of Mad Punch, MSport is set to redefine the world of online betting.

What is Mad Punch?

Mad Punch is an exhilarating game that pits two skilled boxers against each other — a heavyweight and a lightweight.

Pulse Nigeria

As a player, you get to embody the lightning-fast lightweight boxer and experience the thrill of escalating multipliers with each powerful punch. The game offers a staggering 100,000 odds at its peak, creating heart-pounding moments for players. Each round concludes with the heavyweight boxer delivering a single punch, adding to the game’s suspense and excitement.

How to Play MSport Mad Punch

To embark on this thrilling adventure, players need to create an MSport account by completing the registration process on MSport’s website at www.msport.com. Upon registration, players unlock a host of advantages, including access to Super Odds, an impressive selection of games, enticing promotional offers, complimentary MSport Vouchers, Superfast MSport withdrawal in minutes and more.

Classic Mode and ColorGo

Mad Punch is an MSport virtual game that offers two exciting modes: Classic Mode and ColorGo. In Classic Mode, players can place bets before the round starts and witness their stakes multiply with ever-growing odds. The key to success lies in knowing when to cash out before the round ends to claim your winnings. The game employs a “Provably Fair” algorithm, ensuring complete transparency and fairness, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

ColorGo takes betting to the next level by allowing players to bet on odds ranges represented by vibrant colours. Each colour corresponds to a specific odds range, and players can choose to bet on one or more colours. If the round ends within your chosen range, you receive fixed winnings, adding an electrifying twist to traditional betting.

How to bet on MSport Mad Punch using Classic Mode

In Classic Mode, follow these simple steps to play and win:

1. Place a Bet: Click the “Bet” button to place your bet before the round starts. You can place multiple bets if you wish.

2. Watch the Multiplier: As the round begins, keep an eye on the increasing multiplier, which determines your potential winnings.

3. Cash Out: At any point before the round concludes, you can press the “Cash Out” button to claim your winnings. Multiply your stake by the cash-out multiplier to calculate your earnings.

For example, if your stake is 100 and you cash out at a multiplier of 10.90, your winnings would be 100 × 10.90 = 1,090.

Auto-Play and Auto-Cash Out

For added convenience, Mad Punch offers Auto Bet and Auto Cash Out options. With Auto Bet, players can automatically bet on each following round, while Auto Cash Out allows setting a specific multiplier at which your bet will be cashed out automatically when reached.

Please note:

- You still need to manually press the “Cash Out” button in each round when using Auto Bet.

- In case of an interrupted internet connection during an active bet, it will be cashed out automatically with the recent multiplier, and the payouts will be added to your balance.

- In the event of a gaming hardware/software malfunction, all affected game payouts will be treated as invalid, and all affected bets will be refunded.

How to secure your bets and winnings with Mad Punch ColorGo Mode

ColorGo allows you to bet on the odds range in which the round ends. Each colour represents an odds range. Place a bet on your desired range and receive fixed winnings if the round ends within your chosen range.

Pulse Nigeria

In ColorGo mode, follow these steps to bet and win:

1. Pick Colors: Select the colours (odds ranges) you want to bet on.

2. Place a Bet: Click the “Bet” button to make your bet before the round starts. You can bet on multiple colours in a single round.

3. Watch and Win: As the odds increase during the round, you’ll receive your payouts if the game falls within your chosen odds range.

Winnings are calculated as follows:

- Teal pays 1.90x (Winnings = 1.90 x Stake)

- Yellow pays 2.00x (Winnings = 2.00 x Stake)

- Orange pays 50.00x (Winnings = 50.00 x Stake)

Mad Punch ensures a fair gaming experience with its “Provably Fair” algorithm, assuring players of transparency and trustworthiness.