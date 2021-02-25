The Nigerian intelligent mad man is seen in an interesting video preaching to a crowd of surprised people in town, some of whom gave him money because they were touched by the gospel.

He is heard in the video claiming that “when you die, you’ll face 2 Judges” before explaining it further to the crowd members who asked him questions intermittently.

The alleged mentally unwell man warned his ‘temporal congregation’ that there are some pastors whose job is to win souls for the devil, so nobody can save them unless they can discern between the genuine and fake pastors.

His preaching sounded so spot-on to many viewers of the video that some of them claimed that he might not necessarily be mad, but might have just adopted that particular appearance as a strategy to get attention.

“Well, I don’t know the definition of what you all call Madness but to me i do not think he is mad, A mad person can’t be this composed… irrespective may God in his infinite mercy help him,” Holarholar5 wrote

Aaronvictor1 wrote: “No be mad man o. Na fore runner in disguise. Naso John the Baptist take Dy their time and naso e go take Dy happen small small. Them no go come like rich men, but this way. E don Dy happen!!! Two Witnesses go soon show people no go still hear.”

But others too said that God is capable of using a mad man to send a message to the world, so he should not be taken for granted.

Nola_mofolu wrote: “Hmmmm…………..God will use anyone to convey the urgency of the message. May we never be foolish (wise in our own eyes). Time is of the essence.”

Fammogammo wrote: “will God not say… I sent a mad man to tell you, did you believe him?? Oh lord Have Mercy.”