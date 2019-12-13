A mentally deranged man identified as Chigozie Orusa, has reportedly hacked two persons to death, leaving six others injured in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo.

After attacking his victims, Punch reports that Orusa was set ablaze by irate youths in the area.

When Orusa, who was a trader, developed the mental illness, it was learnt that some good Samaritans saw him misbehaving, and took him to his parents’ house, where he was given medical attention.

Police promise to fish out members of the mob who set ablaze the mentally derailed man (The image of IGP, Mohammed Adamu used for illustrative purpose) [Sahara Reporters]

While receiving treatment during his time with his parents, Orusa condition improved, but all of a sudden, he suffered a relapse and started threatening to attack people.

A source said, “Everyone thought that his condition had improved until he started shouting that he wanted to kill somebody. Everyone around him had to run, but he took a machete, attacked and killed some people."

According to Punch, Orusa attacked residents of both Nempi and Akatta communities.

Denouncing the speculation that Orusa killed nine persons, Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeoku, said Orusa killed two persons and injured six others before the angry mob killed him and set his corpse ablaze.

Ikeoku, however, stated that the state police command, had launched a manhunt for the killer mob.

He said, “I just confirmed that two persons were killed and not nine. Six persons were also injured and have been treated. The injured victims are now fine.

“What happened was that the boy was mentally ill and was brought back home for treatment. After treatment, everybody believed that he was fine, unfortunately, his illness relapsed. So, on that day, he picked up a machete and started shouting that he would kill somebody. Those who knew him to be mentally unstable ran away, while others thought he was joking.

“He later went into town and met an old security guard, who had just closed from night duty in the Nempi community, and killed him. He later went to the Akatta community, attacked and injured some people, and killed a little girl in the process. Afterwards, he ran away to hide somewhere and the youth, who had been looking for him, fished him out, killed him and burnt his corpse."

The state PPRO added that the police has commenced investigation into the matter, and promised that those who participated in setting the mentally deranged man ablaze will be fished out.