Lucozade launches a new variant, Lucozade Cola

Do you ever find a word to describe that tasty feeling that leaves you refreshed and bursting with energy? Well, with the new Lucozade Cola you get this and more.

Popular energy drink manufacturer, Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Ltd, makers of Lucozade and Ribena, have introduced a new variant of the energy drink to the market under the name - Lucozade Cola. The product was unveiled at the brand’s office recently in Ikeja, in a close meeting with men of the Press.

Like its precedent, the new Lucozade Cola is a tasty, refreshing Glucose Energy drink. This newly introduced drink however has a Cola flavour that gives its consumer pure, beneficial energy that stimulates mental and physical productivity. New Lucozade Cola comes in a 380ml PET bottle, powered by Glucose; with an exciting Cola taste.

“Lucozade Cola is a vibrant drink and it is intended for our vibrant consumers. They are the everyday, on-the-go men and women who consider themselves as hustlers and digital citizens. These are people leading full and busy lives and have an innate desire to progress and succeed.

"We want to provide our consumers with products that will give them joy and also support their yearning for an ideal world that is free of negativity. We also want the brand to resonate with the lifestyle of our target audience which is fun, trendy, social, value-conscious and wants to lend a voice in the development of the country”, said Boma Harrison, Head of Marketing and Trade Marketing at Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited.

Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Ltd aims to provide enjoyable wellness to its customers, utilizing expertise in the development of natural and healthy products. To this end, it has introduced Lucozade Cola to the Nigerian Market to give its consumers opportunity to experience “The COOOLA side of Lucozade”. With Lucozade Cola infused with Glucose for the body and mind, your pursuit of passion never needs to stop.

