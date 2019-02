He is identified as Osaretin in a post by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), who confirmed that his death occurred at about 3am on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

The deceased was reportedly riding in a car with his cousin Esosa Oyemwense, who also died after they hit a semi-trailer.

Osaretin has been identified as the second son of the politician who governed Edo State from the year 1999 until 2007, after completing two tenures.